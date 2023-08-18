Bride-to-be Lovi Poe stuns in magazine shoot

Bride-to-be Lovi Poe is Metro's newest cover girl. Instagram/@metromagph



MANILA – After announcing her engagement to Monty Blencowe, Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe appears as a radiant and sexy bride on the cover of a local fashion magazine.

The "Batang Quiapo" star rocked different bridal looks as the newest cover girl of Metro, as seen in photos released on Thursday.

Here's a look:

“From the streets of LA to the shores of Malibu, their story encapsulates a connection unburdened by miles. Against the rising sun, Monty knelt before Lovi. ‘Yes,’ she replied,” Metro said in one of its social media posts.

Early this month, Poe showed a clip of her wearing a ring by the beach as she revealed that she and Blencowe are engaged. "A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring."

"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," she added in an Instagram post.

Despite her long-distance relationship with Blencowe, who is based in Los Angeles, Poe earlier assured that they are happy with what they have.

Poe currently plays Mokang, the love interest of Coco Martin's Tanggol, on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

