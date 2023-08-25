'Never too late': Karla Estrada graduates from college

MANILA -- Actress-host Karla Estrada turned to social media to share that she is finally a degree holder.



The 48-year-old actress finished Bachelor of Science in Office Administration through the Expanded Tertiary Equivalency and Accreditation Program of the Philippine Christian University.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Estrada uploaded a reel showing a collection of snaps of her at the graduation ceremony.

"It’s never too late to graduate! Another milestone unlocked. Congratulations to my fellow graduates! Cheers!!!" Estrada captioned her post.

It was only last July when Estrada announced that she finished her studies as she shared snaps of her in a graduation toga.

Estrada returned to school to finish college in 2022.

Estrada has four children, one of them is her eldest child, Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla.

