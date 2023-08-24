Sandara Park and Vice Ganda in the latest episode of the Korean web reality show 'Idol Truck.' Screenshot from video on THE K-POP's YouTube channel

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda reunited with Sandara Park during the K-pop singer's recent visit to the Philippines, as seen in the latest episode of the online reality show "Idol Truck" released Thursday.

"Idol Truck" follows Park and her fellow K-pop stars as they sell Korean products in Clark, Pampanga. It can be streamed on the YouTube channel of THE K-POP under South Korean broadcaster SBS.

The new episode showed Park and her teammates — rapper DinDin, Jinu of the boy group Winner, and former NU'EST members Aron and Jonghyeon — selling Korean beauty products and food at a cafe in Clark.

Early in the episode, Park, who was active in Philippine showbiz before debuting in K-pop, remarked that she would seek help from her local celebrity friends for her team to accomplish their challenge.

And that's exactly what happened when Vice Ganda turned up at the venue, with Park excitedly welcoming and hugging the "It's Showtime" host.

"The superstar is here," Park said of Vice Ganda, who was described as a "mega-hit YouTuber" with over 7 million subscribers.

It seems that Vice Ganda will still appear on the next "Idol Truck" episode because the show, which was filmed last June, has not revealed what products she purchased from Park.

Vice Ganda and Park previously served as judges in the talent competition show "Pinoy Boyband Superstar," which aired on ABS-CBN in 2016.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.