First look: Nadine Lustre in psychological thriller 'Deleter'

MANILA — Award-winning filmmaker Mikhail Red has released the first look at Nadine Lustre as her character in their upcoming psychological thriller film “Deleter.”

Nadine Lustre as Lyra.

DELETER coming soon pic.twitter.com/CO8cBAtuaY — Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) August 24, 2022

Matching the film’s horror genre, the image is a somber glimpse of Lustre in character as Lyra, who appears pensive with her earphones on.

The Gawad Urian best actress’ role was earlier described as an “online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.”

The “techno-horror” aspect of the story unravels when a “mysterious vengeful presence” starts to hound Lyra, who is also struggling to escape her “own troubled past.”

“‘Yung character ko dito sa ‘Deleter’ may mga nuances,” Lustre previously told ABS-CBN News. “In a way, may mga movements siya at may pinagdadaanan siya. Kailangan maintindihan niya ‘yung mga nangyayari around her.”

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films of which I’m a fan of. ‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited. I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

Also starring, Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes, “Deleter” started filming this month and is targeted for completion by the end of the year, in time for a launch at key film festivals.

The project, which marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Red, is the actress’ second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC