MANILA -- Nearly three years after she stopped making films, two-time Urian best actress awardee Nadine Lustre is looking to do different stories this time, apart from the usual rom-coms she used to make.

Early this year, Lustre starred in Yam Laranas’ drama thriller, “Greed,” where she was paired with Diego Loyzaga. This time, Lustre is cast in Mikhail Red’s forthcoming horror thriller, “Deleter.”

“I’ve been so vocal about wanting to have projects that are really so out of the box,” Lustre told ABS-CBN News. “Something different from the stuff that I’ve done before. Everyone knows that I did a lot of rom-com and drama films. Now, I want to switch it up.

“I want to do roles and projects that are a little bit more challenging, something that’s new... I’m super excited to do ‘Deleter’ because this time around, I get to work in a horror film.”

“Deleter” is a psychological horror film about a content moderator Lyka, who has to watch countless videos that are uploaded online. She serves as a "frontliner" for the videos and she has to choose whether to accept or delete it.

One night, she sees a horrific video of the suicide of her officemate. After she deletes it, strange things start to happen and a presence begins haunting her.

“Deleter” is Lustre’s first film project with Red. “Nakakapanibago, to be honest,” she admitted. “I want to see this film on the big screen. Na-miss ko ang premiere night then you get to celebrate after.

“Ang tagal ko na rin hindi nakanood ng sine. Hindi pa ulit ako nakakapasok ng sinehan ever since this pandemic started.”

She is excited to work with Red, who also wrote the script of “Deleter” with his younger brother, Nikolas, who worked with him in “Dead Kids” (2019).

“I’m very excited to work with Direk Mikhail. To be honest, I haven’t seen any of his films.I know there’s ‘Block Z,’ ‘Dead Kids,’ and those are very innovative and challenging films. I’m really excited to make a film that’s out of my comfort zone. That’s the thrill for me,” she said.

At 28, Lustre is admittedly past the love team phase in her career. Preparing for a psychological thriller is a lot more different than doing a rom-com for her.

“’Yung details ng isang psychological thriller, mas intricate than doing a rom-com,” she pointed out. “‘Yung character ko dito sa ‘Deleter’ may mga nuances. In a way, may mga movements siya at may pinagdadaanan siya. Kailangan maintindihan niya ‘yung mga nangyayari around her."

“I always wanted to do psychological horror films of which I’m a fan of,” she asserted. “‘Deleter’ is definitely the first and I’m really excited.

“I really enjoy it when a film has a backstory or merong malalim na kwento. I like films na after mo siyang panoorin, ilang days mo pa siya iisipin.”

This early, Lustre knows she will enjoy filming “Deleter,” that also stars McCoy de Leon and Louise de los Reyes.

“As a very passionate person, isa itong film na ito na gusto kong gawin,” she disclosed. “For some reason, ‘pag umaarte kasi ako, merong adrenalin rush. At ‘pag nasa set ako, may nararamdaman akong adrenalin rush.

“So expected ko lang na talagang mag-eenjoy kaming lahat dito. This is going to be good. We are all passionate and we’re all going to be collaborating. We will share ideas with one another. All our ideas will definitely make this film more interesting.”

Related video: