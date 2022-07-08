Nadine Lustre to star in Mikhail Red thriller ‘Deleter’

Actress Nadine Lustre and filmmaker Mikhail Red are first-time collaborators for ‘Deleter.’ FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Nadine Lustre is set to star in the psychological thriller “Deleter” from Mikhail Red, the acclaimed director behind the films “Birdshot” and “Eerie,” Variety reported Friday.

Produced by Viva Films and also billed as a techno-horror title, “Deleter” is scheduled to begin filming in August and is targeted for completion by end of the year, in time for a launch at key festivals, the report said.

Joining the Gawad Urian best actress in the cast are Mccoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes.

Written by Red and his brother Nikolas, “Deleter” centers on an online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker. “But the otherwise desensitized woman cannot escape from either her own troubled past or from a mysterious vengeful presence,” according to Variety.

“[The Philippines] is now known as the content moderation capital of the world,” Red was quoted as saying by Variety. “Moderators work in clandestine or shadowy operations and are often exposed to the filth of society, watching countless videos and images with disturbing and graphic content, which can lead to lasting trauma, as well as psychological and emotional distress all for a low wage.”

“Most of them do not have proper access to proper work benefits, mental health support and counseling. This genre film attempts to unlock the dark secrets and consequences of their world, especially in a world where the truth is filtered and distortion is prevalent,” he added.

The project, which marks Lustre’s first collaboration with Red, will be the actress’ second big-screen offering after she resumed her acting career this year with “Greed,” following a three-year hiatus during which she focused on music.

Red, whose most recent release is the Maja Salvador-starrer “Arisaka,” will next work on an international co-production titled “Quantum Suicide,” with shooting locations including Osaka, Japan.