Andrea Brillantes leads 'Senior High' stars in performing SB19's 'Bazinga'

The cast of “Senior High” graced the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday.

Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri led the stars of the upcoming youth-oriented iWantTFC series in dancing to SB19’s "Bazinga."

Joining Brillantes and Echarri in the upcoming project are Elijah Canlas, Juan Karlos, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.

It also features Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.

“Senior High” will be released on August 28 at 9:30 p.m. via the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, JeepneyTV, A2Z and TV5. It will also be streaming on iWantTFC and on TFC.