'Senior High' to air on Aug. 28, trends with SB19 song

Sky at Luna, kambal na ibang iba! Sa Northford High makikilala nila ang isa't isa, Magkaka-alaman na!#SeniorHigh coming very soon! pic.twitter.com/Vp5IW9Ns9m — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) August 15, 2023

MANILA — The youth-oriented iWantTFC series "Senior High" will start airing on August 28, its trailer revealed Tuesday.

In the more than one-minute clip, Andrea Brillantes was revealed to be playing the role of twins of Sky and Luna.

Sky discovers that she has a twin sister Luna, after her grandmother died due to undetermined reasons. Sky will be living and studying with her sister.

With pressures from school life, one of the twins was found dead at the end of the clip.

The trailer trended on social media as it featured SB19's hit song "Bazinga."

Brillantes will be reunited with Kyle Echarri in the upcoming project and will be joined by Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.

It also features Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.

