Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri to reunite in 'Senior High'

MANILA -- Kapamilya young stars Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri are reuniting in the upcoming project "Senior High," producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Friday with the release of its teaser.

"When the parents are AWAY, the kids will definitely PLAY! Who are you when no one is watching?" the post read.

"Senior High" also stars Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy.

It also features Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.



"Senior High" marks the reunion of Echarri and Brillantes after the 2020 series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."



Aside from "Senior High," Brillantes is also the lead star of the upcoming iWantTFC series "Drag You & Me," which will premiere on June 2.

Meanwhile, Echarri was last seen in "The Iron Heart" as the young Apollo.

