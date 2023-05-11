Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Drag You & Me," the fearless and fabulous series starring Andrea Brillantes, will stream beginning June 2 on iWantTFC.

This was announced in the trailer released Wednesday, where Brillantes' character Betty can be seen pretending to be a gay in order to join a gay beauty pageant to help save their family's comedy bar.

Aside from her "rainbow" family, the preview also shows how Betty gets entangled with the characters of JC Alcantara and Christian Bables.

Their three characters will be part of the drag competition Manila Queen Supreme.

Towards the end, the character of Bables can be seen exposing Betty's real identity.

"Drag You & Me" also stars KaladKaren Davila, and real-life drag queens Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole.

Under Dreamscape Entertainment production, the series directed by JP Habac and written by Nathan Arciaga, also includes Ice Seguerra, Romnick Sarmenta, Jon Santos, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

