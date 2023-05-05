MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment has released a new teaser of the upcoming series "Drag You & Me" starring Andrea Brillantes.

In the new teaser of the iWantTFC series, Brillantes' lead character can be seen with her "rainbow" family as they support her dream to become a drag queen.

"Families come in different shapes and colors -- of the rainbow. The family that slays together, stays together," the teaser shared.

In an earlier teaser, Brillante's character turns into a drag queen to help her father Romnick Sarmenta, who is also doing drag.

Aside from Brillantes, "Drag You & Me" also stars Christian Bables, JC Alcantara, KaladKaren Davila, and real-life drag queens Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole.

Directed by JP Habac and written by Nathan Arciaga, the series also includes Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

