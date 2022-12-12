Andrea Brillantes stars in new series 'Drag You & Me'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes stars in the upcoming series "Drag You & Me" by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment, and iWantTFC.

On Monday, Dreamscape Entertainment shared the story conference highlights of the upcoming series on its social media pages.

"I am so thankful na ako ang napili nila. Exciting ang series na ito and excited din ako kasi alam ko na marami rin akong matututunan about it," Brillantes said.

"Gusto ko na 'yung generation namin ay mas maging open. Hindi lang generation ko, lahat, maging open sa community na ito at suportahan," she added.

Aside from the Brillantes, "Drag You & Me" also stars Christian Bables, JC Alcantara, Romnick Sarmenta, KaladKaren Davila, and real-life drag queens Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole.

"This is something na excited akong maipakita sa mga tao," Bables said.

"Nung pini-pitch sa akin ito that time tapos biglang sinabing drag queen, sabi ko, game ako kasi macha-challenge ako lalo," Alcantara said.

"Bago na naman ito sa tingin ng mga tao. Ang magiging center pa ng story ay story ng mga drag queens," Brigiding revealed.

Also part of the series are Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

"This kind of storytelling ay nami-miss ko na. It's a very nice story that I'm very willing to tell," Santos said.

"I am actually happy. It's been a long time since I did a show, a show that has very... masasabi ko na yung topic is very close to my heart. Through this show 'Drag You & Me' makikita ng mga manonood na, hey 'yung LGBT family pala ay pareho rin pala nang mga pinagdadaanan kagaya ng mga normal families," Seguerra said.



Directed by JP Habac and written by Nathan Arciaga, "Drag You & Me" will be available on iWantTFC in 2023.

