Dreamscape drops ‘Drag You & Me’, ‘Linlang’ trailers

MANILA – Kapamilya fans are in for a treat this summer as the much-anticipated new shows of Andrea Brillantes and Kim Chiu are nearing their premiere.

On Friday, Dreamscape Entertainment dropped the teasers of Brillantes’ “Drag Me & You” and Chiu’s drama series “Linlang” on various social media platforms.

Brillantes turns into a drag queen in the teaser of the upcoming iWantTFC series to help her father Romnick Sarmenta, who is also doing drag, and the drag community.

Aside from Brillantes, "Drag You & Me" also stars Christian Bables, JC Alcantara, KaladKaren Davila, and real-life drag queens Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe and Precious Paula Nicole.

Directed by JP Habac and written by Nathan Arciaga, the series also includes Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

Meanwhile, Chiu’s fans can expect heavy drama in “Linlang” with Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman.

The trailer suggests that Chiu, who is married to Avelino, is having an affair with De Guzman and Jake Ejercito. Avelino, whose character is working overseas as a seafarer, is determined to find out why his wife is committing adultery.

Joining them are Maricel Soriano, Raymond Bagatsing, Benj Manalo, Kaila Estrada, Anji Salvacion, and Race Matias.

"Kung si Mister kayang manloko, si Misis, matinik magtago ng sikreto! Ihanda ang iyong mga puso sa bagong teleseryeng hindi ka pakakalmahin!" Dreamscape said.

"Sa isang relasyon, hindi kadalasan isang side lang 'yung nagkakamali," Avelino teased about the new series.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

