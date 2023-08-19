Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Andrea Brillantes is returning to primetime in style in the upcoming series “Senior High.”

Dreamscape Entertainment released Friday the official trailer of the youth-oriented show that will be focusing on twin sisters Sky and Luna – both being portrayed by Brillantes.

The trailer suggests that the plot will turn into a mystery-thriller as Luna died after falling from a terrace. It was ruled a suicide but Sky is not convinced that her twin sister ended her life.

In the three-minute long video, a short background showed that Luna joined a group of rich students in Northford High but she was only used by them to get good grades and as their “assistant.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sky is not the only one who is determined to find out the truth behind the crime. Even the security guard played by Sylvia Sanchez knew someone was there too when it happened.

“Senior High” will kick off on August 28 after “The Iron Heart.”

The upcoming series also trended on social media as it featured SB19's hit song "Bazinga."

Brillantes will be reunited with Kyle Echarri in the upcoming project and will be joined by Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, Daniela Stranner, Miggy Jimenez, Gela Atayde and Tommy Alejandrino.

It also features Syvia Sanchez, Angel Aquino, Baron Geisler, and Mon Confiado.

RELATED VIDEO: