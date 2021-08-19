Alexa Ilacad shares new sweet photo with Gab Lagman

MANILA – Alexa Ilacad sent her followers abuzz after she posted on social media a new picture of her holding hands with Gab Lagman.

Ilacad simply captioned the Instagram post with the name of their characters in the ABS-CBN primetime series “Init sa Magdamag” before using the heart and fire emoticons.

Although she did not say much about the picture, Ilacad’s followers commented about their undeniable chemistry, saying they would make a good real-life couple.

In a recent interview on “Magandang Buhay,” Ilacad said she and Lagman get along so well that they are able to maintain a good friendship.

"Nagkakasundo kami as friends. Nandoon 'yung respect. Nandoon 'yung boundaries. So nandoon lahat ng foundation for a good friendship," she said.

The two also noted that they have a very nice working relationship.

"Nakita naman po ni Gab na willing ako lagi tumulong sa kanya or to just be there for him, um-assist sa kanya, umalalay sa kanya. Pati sa personal life namin outside work, ganoon din ako sa kanya," said Ilacad.

"Actually we really became good friends. Magaling kasi mag-advise on and off. I really appreciate her. I really enjoy working with her talaga," Lagman added.

Lagman made his TV breakthrough via ABS-CBN’s “Halik” in 2018, while Ilacad is a homegrown artist of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs new episodes weeknights, and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVPlus box can rescan their device to be able to watch “Init sa Magdamag” on TV5 and A2Z. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.