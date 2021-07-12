‘Iba ang ABS-CBN’: Alexa Ilacad, Gab Lagman on why they chose to stay a Kapamilya

Gab Lagman and Alexa Ilacad are first-time co-stars in the primetime series ‘Init sa Magdamag,’ as budding couple Kiko and Hannah. Instagram: @alexailacad

MANILA — Alexa Ilacad and Gab Lagman, stars of the ongoing ABS-CBN teleserye “Init sa Magdamag,” expressed pride in their home network for continuing to produce quality programs despite back-to-back crises of its franchise denial and the coronavirus pandemic.

This month marks a year since ABS-CBN was forced off free television in mid-2020, crippling the network and resulting in widescale retrenchment amid the already punishing impacts of the pandemic at the time.

“Ang proudest moment ko, kahit na sa gitna tayo ng pandemic, at ang daming nangyari sa station, ginawa natin ang lahat para makapagbigay ng saya at entertainment sa mga tao,” Ilacad told ABS-CBN News on Monday.

“We are doing a good job at it,” she added. “Masaya ang mga viewers natin. Ginagawan natin ng paraan to reach more people and to give them the love and quality entertainment that they deserve.”

One of four current and original Primetime Bida offerings of ABS-CBN, “Init sa Magdamag” was conceptualized prior to the pandemic and the network’s free-TV shutdown, but was produced entirely under the limitations of new-normal filming.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lagman, who portrays Ilacad’s romantic interest in the series, echoed his screen partner’s sentiments about ABS-CBN overcoming hurdles in the past year.

“Proudest moment ko nakagawa pa rin kami ng sobrang gandang palabas para ma-inspire at mapasaya ang mga tao, kahit during this pandemic,” he said.

“Kahit lock-in kami, kinuha pa rin namin ‘yung project para maibahagi sa inyo ang istorya ng ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ I think iyon ‘yung pinaka-proud ako sa amin ni Alexa, na kahit pandemic, may nailabas pa rin kaming show.”

Lagman, who made his TV breakthrough via ABS-CBN’s “Halik” in 2018, also explained why he opted to stay a Kapamilya in the face of uncertainties due to its franchise denial.

“For me, I chose to stay because iba kasi gumawa ng story ang ABS, at saka iba sila mag-produce compared sa ibang production,” he said.

“I really enjoy [being here]. Dito ako nag-start, sa ‘Halik.’ I wanted to continue it, and it was a good decision that I did ‘Init sa Magdamag.’ Tingnan mo naman ‘yung reception ng tao. It was a good choice.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ilacad, a homegrown artist of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic, meanwhile, considers the network her home, aside from a platform for her acting career.

“It didn’t cross my mind to leave. I’m happy. Tuloy-tuloy ang projects ko. I have no reason to leave, actually,” she said.

“I chose to stay because this is my home. I’m very comfortable here. I’m happy with the way we serve our fellow Filipinos. This community means a lot to me.”

Produced by Star Creatives, “Init sa Magdamag” airs new episodes weeknights, and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.

Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVPlus box can rescan their device to be able to watch “Init sa Magdamag” on TV5 and A2Z. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.