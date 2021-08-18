Lorde goes blonde in new music video 'Mood Ring'

Screenshot from Lorde's Mood Ring music video

New Zealand pop star Lorde on Wednesday dropped another track on her YouTube channel days before her third album's release.

Lorde went blonde in the music video for “Mood Ring," the third track released by the Kiwi artist from her upcoming album after “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Solar Power.”

“Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” read moments before the music video started.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to come out with her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Her third album, also titled "Solar Power," will be out on August 20.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals" in 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: