Lorde blesses fans with new song 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Screenshot from Lorde's Stoned at the Nail Salon (Visualiser)

New Zealand pop star Lorde on Thursday released her latest single "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on her YouTube channel.

Lorde is back with her familiar mellow and sorrowful melodies which fans have grown to love.

This comes after Lorde released her comeback single “Solar Power” just last month.

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to come out with her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Her third album, also titled "Solar Power," will be out on August 20.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals" in 2014.

