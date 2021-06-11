Lorde has risen with new music video 'Solar Power'

Screenshot from Lorde’s music video “Solar Power.”

New Zealand pop star Lorde released on Friday her new music video “Solar Power.”

The singer-songwriter’s comeback gave off a summer vibe that still captures her wit.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Lorde earlier teased fans by uploading what seems like a cover artwork of the song on her website.

With her new song out, fans are looking forward to the Kiwi artist to record more music.

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to come out with her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals" in 2014.

RELATED VIDEO: