Noel Trinidad and Liza Lorena in 'Family Matters.' Screenshot

MANILA – For many moviegoers, “Family Matters” was snubbed during the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). But last week, it seemed that the the film was vindicated at the 2023 FAMAS.

Last Sunday, “Family Matters” ran away with the Best Picture prize by the FAMAS aside from three other awards.

Lead star Noel Trinidad went home with the Best Actor plum, while Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez was named Best Supporting Actress, her first nomination and win in the FAMAS since joining showbiz 26 years ago. The film also received the Best Editing prize.

According to Valdez, they felt relieved when they got a whopping 12 nominations from the FAMAS.

“Right after we found out that we were nominated in 12 categories sa FAMAS, sobrang saya po namin kasi nagbibiruan pa kami na, ‘Wow, napansin tayo. Finally.’ Iba kasi 'yung ma-nominate ka. Out of so many movies or shows that are being produced, para makasama ka sa shortlist, it’s really an honor,” she told reporters in a virtual meeting.

The actress said they were already happy to be nominated.

“Kami, we’re not really asking for much. Bonus talaga if you win an award. Ang sarap ma-nominate. Ang sarap sa pakiramdam na ay napansin nila 'yung trabahong ginawa natin,” she continued.

Many fans felt that the movie did not get enough appreciation during the MMFF awards night last year after getting only a few nominations despite the overwhelming praise it got from the movie-goers.

“Like what Tita Liza Lorena said during the interview with MJ (Felipe), we feel very much vindicated and masayang-masaya lang po talaga kami na sa point na ito ng career namin, kay Tito Noel Trinidad, na mapansin 'yung trabaho at puso na ibinigay namin sa ‘Family Matters,’” the Star Magic artist admitted.

Aside from Valdez, Lorena and Trinidad, “Family Matters” also stars Nonie Buencamino, Mylene Dizon, James Blanco, and JC Santos.

The movie from Cineko Productions was directed by Enrico Roque, Ladylyn de Guzman, and Patrick Meneses.