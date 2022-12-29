Positive reviews overwhelm cast of 'Family Matters'

MANILA – Nikki Valdez and Agot Isidro remain grateful for all the positive feedback their movie “Family Matters” is getting despite not getting any nomination at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) awards night.

More than being nominated by the MMFF body, it’s more than enough for the two actresses to be appreciated by moviegoers for the story they told in the film.



“Hindi man kami na-nominate sa napakaraming categories kagabi, pinakamasarap na award na sa amin ang marinig sa karamihan na ‘blessing’ ang pelikula namin sa kanila,” Valdez said in a Facebook post.

“Dun pa lang, panalong-panalo na kami. Imagine, buong buhay dadalhin ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa puso nila ang #FamilyMatters? MISSION ACCOMPLISHED na,” she added.

Isidro, for her part, said the messages of support for all the cast and crew of their movie already made them feel like winners.

“Ang nakakapagluwag ng aming dibdib ay ang messages of support, lahat ng glowing reviews, posts na hinihimay ang storya, mga reaksyon pagkalabas ng sinehan. Hangad namin na ang mga aral na natutunan at natuklasan uli ay inyong isasapuso,” she said on Twitter.

“Hindi bale, wala sa amin 'yun. If anything, dito pa lang sobrang panalo na kami. Maraming, maraming salamat sa suporta. Inaasahan namin na mas marami pa ang manonood.”

Aside from Valdez and Isidro, “Family Matters” also stars Liza Lorena, Noel Trinidad, Nonie Buencamino, Mylene Dizon, James Blanco, and JC Santos.

The movie from Cineko Productions was directed by Enrico Roque, Ladylyn de Guzman, and Patrick Meneses.