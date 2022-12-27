Nadine Lustre in ‘Deleter’ and Ian Veneracion in ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi.’ Viva Films/Rein Entertainment

MANILA — The 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Tuesday handed out awards to stars and talents involved in this year’s eight competing entries, with the psychological horror “Deleter” taking home the most trophies, including Best Picture.

Among the 7-trophy haul of “Deleter” were Best Director for Mikhail Red, Best Actress for Nadine Lustre, as well as Best Cinematography for Ian Guevarra.

The romance thriller “Nanahimik Ang Gabi,” meanwhile, clinched five awards in total, including 3rd Best Picture, Best Actor for Ian Veneracion, and Best Supporting Actor for Mon Confiado.

Winning 2nd Best Picture was “Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told,” which received three other awards, including Best Screenplay for Eric Ramos.

Held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, the 2022 Gabi ng Parangal saw the biggest awarding ceremony of the MMFF in three years in terms of attendees, amid eased pandemic restrictions.

The 2020 edition was held completely virtually, while last year’s festival had significant limitations both in cinema capacity and public activities, including the traditional Parade of Stars and its awards night.

Themed “Balik Saya,” in part to reflect the full-scale return to cinemas, the 2022 MMFF also celebrated the re-energized movie audience during Tuesday’s Gabi ng Parangal.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Float

‘My Father, Myself’

Best Child Performer

Shawn Niño Gabriel, ‘My Father, Myself’

Best Sound

‘Deleter’

Best Musical Score

Greg Rodriguez III, ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

Best Original Theme Song

‘Ang Aking Mahal’ from ‘Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told’

Best Visual Effects

Gaspar Mangalin, ‘Deleter’

Best Production Design

Mariel Hizon, ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

Best Editing

Nikolas Red, ‘Deleter’

Best Cinematography

Ian Guevarra, ‘Deleter’

Gender Sensitivity Award

‘My Teacher’

Star of the Night

Ian Veneracion and Nadine Lustre

Marichu Vera Perez Maceda Memorial Award

Vilma Santos

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award

‘Family Matters’

FPJ Memorial Award

‘Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told’

Best Screenplay

Eric Ramos, ‘Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told’

Best Supporting Actress

Dimples Romana, ‘My Father, Myself’

Best Supporting Actor

Mon Confiado, ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

Best Director

Mikhail Red, ‘Deleter’

Best Actor

Ian Veneracion, ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

Best Actress

Nadine Lustre, ‘Deleter’

3rd Best Picture

Shugo Praico’s ‘Nanahimik Ang Gabi’

2nd Best Picture

Lester Dimaranan’s ‘Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told’

Best Picture

Mikhail Red’s ‘Deleter’

