MANILA — Nadine Lustre and Heaven Peralejo are emerging as two of the potential choices as best actress of the ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Both are riding on the crest of positive reviews for their compelling performances in their respective entries — Lustre as a social media content regulator in “Deleter” and Peralejo as the terrorized lover in “Nanahimik ang Gabi.”

“I’m happy sa lahat ng supporters at naniniwala na deserve ko ang best actress citation,” Lustre told ABS-CBN News over the weekend at the premiere screening of “Deleter” at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

She is particularly delighted to be mentioned in the same league as Dimples Romana, who has likewise earned stellar feedback for her portrayal of a loyal wife in “My Father, Myself.”

“I’m really happy to see everyone’s films especially ‘yung kay Ate Dimples. Masaya na ako kung ano man ang mangyari!” said Lustre.

Peralejo, meanwhile, is grateful for the opportunity to play a multi-layered character in “Nanahimik ang Gabi.” The actress attended the block screening of her entry Monday night at The Block, SM North EDSA.

“Pang-best actress? I know I did my best. If ever I win, I will win, but if not, I know another person deserves the award,” Peralejo told ABS-CBN News.

Like Lustre, Peralejo is ecstatic to see the comeback of moviegoers in theaters to support the MMFF. “Gusto lang namin na marami pang makapanood ng entries namin,” she said. “In our case, nakakatuwa lang dahil puro positive ang reviews sa pelikula namin.”

MMFF insiders are also citing the strong performances of Liza Lorena in “Family Matters” and Ivana Alawi in “Partners in Crime.”

The film fest awards will be held Tuesday night at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

