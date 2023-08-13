Family Matters' reigns in FAMAS 2023 with 4 trophies

Drama film 'Family Matters' reigned in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) 2023 with 4 trophies during its awarding ceremony held on August 13, 2023. Photo from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Drama film "Family Matters" reigned in the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS) 2023 with 4 trophies during its awarding ceremony held Sunday.

"Family Matters" bagged the Best Picture Award while Noel Trinidad won for Best Actor and Nikki Valdez for the Best Supporting Actress. They also won the Best Editing category.

"Blue Room" followed with 3 awards for Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan as Best Director, Neil Daza for Best Cinematography, and Best Musical Score.

Meanwhile, Nadine Lustre and Mon Confiado won Face of the Night along with Jillian Ward as the Female Star of the Night and Sid Lucero as the Male Star of the Night.

Lustre also won the Best Actress Award for her performance in "Greed," the only trophy of the film.

Here is the list of winners of FAMAS 2023:

Best Picture: "Family Matters"

Best Director: Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan for "Blue Room"

Best Actor: Noel Trinidad for "Family Matters"

Best Actress: Nadine Lustre for "Greed"

Best Supporting Actor: Sid Lucero for "Reroute"

Best Supporting Actress: Nikki Valdez for "Family Matters"

Best Screenplay: "La Traidora"

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza for "Blue Room"

Best Production Design: "Leonor Will Never Die"

Best Editing: "Family Matters"

Best Musical Score: "Blue Room"

Best Sound: "Reroute"

Dr. Jose R Perez Memorial Award: Jun Urbano

German Moreno Youth Achievement Award: Jillian Ward

FAMAS Lifetime Achievement Award: Marita Zobel

Susan Roces Celebrity Award: Liza Lorena

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award: Sen. Lito Lapid

Face of the Night: Nadine Lustre, Mon Confiado

Female Star of the Night: Jillian Ward

Male Star of the Night: Sid Lucero

—with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

