MANILA -- The past two weeks have been quite the whirlwind for Pat Tingjuy, the star of the Cinemalaya film "Rookie," who admits that the scope of her recent achievements have yet to fully sink in.

A first-time actress, Tingjuy drew praise for her portrayal of Ace, a tall, awkward high school athlete who reluctantly learns to play volleyball because the school she transfers to does not have a basketball team. At first unwilling to commit to the sport, Ace's perspective changes, thanks to Coach Jules (Agot Isidro) and their competitive team captain Jana (Aya Fernandez), whom she ends up falling for.

"I didn't have time to process everything," Tingjuy told ABS-CBN News on Tuesday night, after rushing from her office to catch the final screening of Rookie in Makati.

She and Fernandez were given an ovation by the audience at the end of the film, along with Natts Jadaone who co-wrote "Rookie" with director Samantha Lee.

"Until now, hindi pa rin nagsi-sink in lahat. I mean, hindi pa rin nagsi-sink in 'yung nakuha ako as Ace noong audition. Hindi pa rin nagsi-sink in na naka-trabaho ko si Aya, with Miss Agot, with Direk Sam, Samantha Lee. Hindi pa rin talaga nagsi-sink in, pero alam kong malaking bagay siya sa buhay ko," she added.

Tingjuy shone in her role as Ace, embodying her character's awkwardness while displaying effortless chemistry with Fernandez's Jana. Their scenes together are the highlight of the movie, drawing intense reactions from audiences who were not shy in expressing their "kilig."

Yet despite getting solid reviews for her performance, Tingjuy had zero expectations heading into Sunday's awards night at the Philippine International Convention Center. It had been a busy day for her: in the morning, she took her oath as a licensed architect in the same building before shifting gears to attend the awarding ceremony of Cinemalaya.

"Hindi ako ready. Paano ba, hindi ko inisip. Kasi 'yung pinag-uusapan lang namin nila Natts [Jadaone] na sana maka-ano tayo, Audience Choice award tayo," Tingjuy said.

"Rookie" indeed won the Audience Choice award, as well as the Best Editing for Ilsa Malsi.

"Tapos in-announce na, biglang sinabi nila, Best Actor. So parang ako, hala may ganito nga pala. Nakalimutan ko," Tingjuy recalled.

When the role of the winning actress was described, Tingjuy was still in disbelief. She initially expected the award to go to Fernandez, and was visibly shocked when her name was called instead.

"Ayun, nagulat talaga ako, hindi ko in-expect," she said.

Tingjuy recalled being utterly star-struck when she met Golden Globe-nominated actress Dolly de Leon backstage, after the latter won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Iti Mapukpukaw."

"Alam mo ba, nakakahiya. Kasi andoon kami after ma-award sa akin, pumunta kami sa room for interviews. Tinanong ko siya -- 'Hi po, pwede pong i-shake 'yung hand niyo?' Sobrang nahiya ako, pero grabe," she said. "It's such an honor to meet her, and she was really complimenting na, ang galing ko daw, and 'yung sa movie."

"Parang ako, nai-starstruck po ako, sabi ko sa kanya, nakakahiya. Pero grabe, what an experience, what a ride," she added. "I mean, sasabihin niya 'yun sa akin, sino ba ako?"

Her experience in "Rookie" set a high bar for Tingjuy, who is now hoping to balance her work as an architect with her budding acting career.

"Parang a lot of people are asking me -- so what's next, I mean, architect pa, what's next. I wanna still keep working in the architecture field. I still wanna study landscape architecture," she explained. "But at the same time, I also wanna pursue acting. Sana nga, tama 'yung makuha kong projects. I'm just hoping, ganoon. No expectations na lang."

And having taken a sapphic role in her very first project, Tingjuy said she has no hesitations about a similar role in the future.

"Getting all the compliments from everyone, people messaging me and they're thanking me for representing the community, I'm so grateful for that," she said. "I don't think it's a big factor. Parang 'di ko na kailangan isipin. Like, go."

