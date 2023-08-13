Animated movie 'Iti Mapukpukaw' topped the Cinemalaya 2023 awarding ceremony with 3 wins including Best Film. Photo from Cinemalaya's Facebook page.

MANILA — Animated movie "Iti Mapukpukaw" topped the Cinemalaya 2023 awarding ceremony with 3 wins, including Best Film.

"Iti Mapukpukaw" bagged the top award along with the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Dolly de Leon's performance and the NETPAC Award.

"Gusto kong ibigay ito sa lahat ng mga 'Eric' na inalisan ng bibig at hindi nakapagsalita, para sa inyo 'to. Nandito kami, nakikinig," film director Carl Joseph Papa said.

Meanwhile, "Rookie" star Pat Tingjuy bagged the Best Actress award. The queer film also won the Audience Choice Award and Best Editing.

"For everyone who supported the film, lahat ng nagse-share sa IG, sa Twitter (X), ramdam na ramdam namin 'yung suporta niyo at pagmamahal niyo sa amin," Tingjuy said.

"When This Is All Over" also has three wins: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Music Score.

In the short film category, "Hinakdal" won the most awards with 3 trophies while "Sibuyas Ni Perfecto" bagged the Best Film Award.

Here is the full list of winners for Cinemalaya 2023:

Best Film (Full-Length Feature): “Iti Mapukpukaw”

Best Film (Short Feature): "Sibuyas Ni Perfecto"

Best Director (Full-Length Feature): Ryan Espinosa Machado for "Huling Palabas"

Best Director (Short Film): Mike Cabarles for "Makoko Sa Baybay"

Best Actor (Full-Length Feature): Mikoy Morales for "Tether"

Best Actress (Full-Length Feature): Pat Tingjuy for "Rookie"

Best Supporting Actor (Full Length Feature): Bon Andrew Lentejas of “Huling Palabas”

Best Supporting Actress (Full-Length Feature): Dolly de Leon for “Iti Mapukpukaw”

Best Screenplay for Full-Length Feature: “Gitling”

Best Screenplay for Short Film: “Hinakdal”

Best Cinematography: “When This Is All Over”

Best Editing: “Rookie”

Best Production Design: “When This Is All Over”

Best Original Music Score: “When This Is All Over”

Best Sound Design: “Tether”

Audience Choice Award for Full-Length Feature: “Rookie”

Audience Choice Award for Short Film: “Hinakdal”

Special Award: "Ang Duyan Ng Magiting"

Special Jury Award for Short Film: "Hm Hm MhM"

Special Jury Award for Full-Length Feature: "Ang Duyan Ng Magiting"

Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Full-Length Feature Award: "Iti Mapukpukaw"

Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) Short Film Award: "Hinakdal"

