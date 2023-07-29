PVL stars thrilled to see volleyball in the spotlight on 'Rookie'



MANILA -- Premier Volleyball League (PVL) stars Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, and Ara Galang will make cameos in the upcoming Cinemalaya film "Rookie," giving them a different opportunity to shine a light on volleyball.

The film, directed by Samantha Lee, tells the story of an awkward six-footer who is forced to learn volleyball because her new all-girl Catholic high school does not have a basketball team. Newcomer Pat Tingjuy plays Ace, whose outlook on the sport changes when she falls for their team captain, Jana (Aya Fernandez). Agot Isidro also stars as the team's head coach.

For the three PVL stars, shooting the film was an experience to remember, and one that gave them a new platform wherein they can champion their sport.

"Grabe. It's super nice to be alongside volleyball players din talaga, na parang aspiring na maging part ng ating volleyball community. And alam mo 'yung isa sa mga gusto ko talaga -- we really wanna help promote volleyball in such a way na ... It's one way to actually get off streets also and talagang maganda 'yung magiging future 'pag naglalaro ka ng sports," Creamline's Valdez told ABS-CBN News.

"So isang privilege din na makasama sa ganoong klaseng, siguro, campaign. So maraming-maraming salamat kila Direk Sam," she added.

"Quick lang, pero sobrang fun. Fun kasi 'yun nga, sobrang bago sa akin, and super masaya and nakaka-proud. Kasi 'yun nga, first movie 'yan na volleyball-related talaga," said Galang, the F2 Logistics veteran, of her time on set. "Kahit makasama ako na konting-konti lang, masaya ako dahil na-experience ko 'yun."

What made the film all the more special for Galang is that it reminded her of her own journey in volleyball.

"Actually 'yung story ng Rookie, may similarity sa akin, kasi 'di ba, sa basketball 'yung gusto pero napunta sa volleyball and nagka-opportunity, nagtuloy-tuloy. So, 'yun, maganda siyang pang-mulat sa ibang tao, and nakaka-inspire siya," she said.

Creamline's Carlos, for her part, was especially delighted that Rookie not only focused on volleyball -- it also put a sapphic relationship front and center of the film.

"Sobrang saya kasi ayun nga, first volleyball movie, tapos LGBT movie pa. So, grateful ako na nakasama ako doon sa movie, and super happy kasi ang dami na ring nag-aabang din sa movie," said the three-time Premier Volleyball League MVP.

Galang also noted that Rookie should help in "normalizing" LGBT relationships. "Nakikita 'yung kagandahan din … 'yung good side niya," she said.

Carlos and Galang's participation in the film was confirmed last April 2, while Valdez's casting was confirmed on April 8. The volleyball stars appeared on the full trailer of Rookie that Lee unveiled on Saturday.

Though more known for their athletic exploits than for their acting, all three players said the experience of making a movie was something they enjoyed.

"Honestly, it was really smooth," said Valdez "I think it's gonna be a nice movie kasi gustong-gusto nilang makuha 'yung rawness ng sports itself. So, I'm really looking forward to seeing it."

"It was not that hard, kasi ang kaunti lang noong ano eh, kumbaga cameo lang talaga 'yung part namin. And volleyball-related kasi, so hindi siya masyado ganoong kahirap gawin. Nag-enjoy ako, actually. Nabitin nga ako doon sa shoot," Carlos said, for her part.

"Actually, nakakakaba, [kasi] personally alam ko kasing mahiyain ako. Pero 'yung time na 'yun, parang go with the flow lang, sige, enjoy ko kung anong experience lang talaga," said Galang.

Written by Lee and Natts Jadaone, Rookie will be screened at the 2023 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival at the Cultural Center of the Philippines from August 5 to 14 as well as select malls from August 10 to 16.