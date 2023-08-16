Jeremy G to release new single 'Pabalik'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G is set to release a new song this Friday, August 18.

ABS-CBN's music label Star Music uploaded the cover art of Glinoga's new track "Pabalik."

This is Glinoga's follow-up single to "Bini," about being too shy to talk to a girl, so instead he puts everything he wants to tell her in a song, which was released last March.

Glinoga started his career in the music industry after joining “The Voice Teens” in 2017.

Related video: