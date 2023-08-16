Home  >  Entertainment

Jeremy G to release new single 'Pabalik'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 11:36 AM

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G is set to release a new song this Friday, August 18.

ABS-CBN's music label Star Music uploaded the cover art of Glinoga's new track "Pabalik."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Glinoga (@imjeremyg)

This is Glinoga's follow-up single to "Bini," about being too shy to talk to a girl, so instead he puts everything he wants to tell her in a song, which was released last March.

Glinoga started his career in the music industry after joining “The Voice Teens” in 2017. 

