Jeremy G to release new single 'Pabalik'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Jeremy Glinoga or Jeremy G is set to release a new song this Friday, August 18. ABS-CBN's music label Star Music uploaded the cover art of Glinoga's new track "Pabalik." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Glinoga (@imjeremyg) This is Glinoga's follow-up single to "Bini," about being too shy to talk to a girl, so instead he puts everything he wants to tell her in a song, which was released last March. Jeremy Glinoga coy about inspiration of new song 'Bini' Glinoga started his career in the music industry after joining "The Voice Teens" in 2017. 'Stages of love': Jeremy G drops first EP 'Maybe Forever'