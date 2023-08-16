Imogen's 'Mini Miss U' video on YouTube hits 2M views

MANILA -- The viral song "Mini Miss U" performed by Star Music's child artist Imogen Cantong has now been viewed over 2 million times.

The track, which was uploaded on Star Music's official YouTube channel, last July 3 has 2.2 million views as of writing.

The song "Mini Ms. U" was recorded by Imogen for an “It’s Showtime” segment of the same title, which is a beauty pageant and talent show for young girls. The segment started last June.

Several celebrities, included foreign artists, have gamely took on the viral "Mini Ms. U" dance challenge.