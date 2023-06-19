Mini Ms. U returns to 'It's Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Mini Ms. U, a pageant for young girls, has returned to the ABS-CBN noontime program "It's Showtime."

On Monday, the segment returned with hosts Vice Ganda, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, and Anne Curtis.

Judges for the kiddie pageant were Kylie Verzosa, Gladys Reyes, and Janice de Belen.

Rosa Cassandra, 5, from Sta. Rosa, Laguna was announced as Monday's Mini Ms. U daily winner.

Netizens also expressed their thoughts over the return of the segment as the hashtag #MiniMsUonShowtime became a top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter.

It was in 2020 when "It's Showtime" launched Mini Ms. U. At the time, it was co-hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.