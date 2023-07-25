WATCH: EXO’s Xiumin dances to ‘Mini Miss U’ song

EXO’s Xiumin dances to ‘Mini Ms. U,’ a song recorded by Imogen Cantong for a segment on the noontime show ‘It’s Showtime.’ Screenshots from @pebicart on TikTok

Even Xiumin of the K-pop boy band EXO has taken part in a dance challenge born from a segment on local noontime show “It’s Showtime.” And it’s all thanks to a Filipino fan who had the chance to do a video call with the singer.

The video of the 33-year-old K-pop star doing the “Mini Miss U” dance challenge made the rounds on social media on Tuesday, with “It’s Showtime” and label Star Music sharing the clip on their respective Twitter pages.

The “Brand New” hitmaker took part in the challenge at the request of fan Phoebe Juayong during a recent one-on-one fan call event promoting EXO’s latest album “Exist.”

“Ang random lang din po ng idea ko na ‘yon. Habang gumagawa po kasi ako ng script for the fan call, nagpe-play sa utak ko ‘yong song na ‘Mini Ms. U,’” Juayong, 20, said in an online interview.

(The idea to make him dance was so random. While I was making a script for the fan call, the song ‘Mini Ms. U’ was playing in my head.)

“Sobrang cute niya (Xiumin) po kasi and feel ko matutuwa din ‘yong mga fellow [Filipino EXO-Ls] ko if ever na mapapasayaw ko po siya,” she added.

(Xiumin is so cute and I feel like my fellow Filipino EXO-Ls would be happy if I ever make him dance to it.)

The song “Mini Ms. U” was recorded by six-year-old Imogen Cantong for an “It’s Showtime” segment with the same title, which is a beauty pageant and talent show for young girls.

Meanwhile, EXO made a comeback earlier this month with its seventh album “Exist,” promoting its lead single “Cream Soda” on South Korean music shows.

