The wait is over, EXO-Ls! K-pop boy group EXO made its highly anticipated comeback on Monday with its seventh full-length album.

Titled "Exist," the album consists of nine tracks, with "Cream Soda" serving as the lead single.

In a YouTube livestream held hours prior to the album's release, member Chanyeol described "Cream Soda" as a dance-pop song with an "exotic rhythm" and catchy chorus.

"[The song] compares falling in love to a cream soda," Chanyeol said.

"Exist" also includes the ballad "Let Me In" and R&B track "Hear Me Out," which were both released ahead of the album.

Pre-orders for "Exist" reached 1.6 million copies on Sunday, setting another record for the band, Yonhap news agency reported, citing agency SM Entertainment.

On Twitter, "EXO IS EXOING" topped the list of trending topics in the Philippines, which also includes the hashtags #EXIST_OutToday and #EXO_CreamSoda.

"Exist" marks EXO's first release since the extended play "Don't Fight the Feeling" in 2021 and its latest full album since "Obsession" in 2019.

EXO, known for hit songs like "Ko Ko Bop" and "Love Shot," debuted in 2012 under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment. Originally a 12-piece act, the band has been reduced to nine members following the departure of three Chinese members.

The group's remaining Chinese member, Lay, left SM in April 2022 but said in a handwritten letter that "I will always be the Lay when my members need me."

