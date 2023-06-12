Still of Kai from the music video of EXO's new single 'Let Me In.' Screengrab from video on SM Entertainment's YouTube channel

K-pop boy band EXO kicked off a new era as it unveiled Monday the music video for "Let Me In," a pre-release single off its upcoming full-length album.

The video, which runs for nearly four minutes, showed the members in various locations, including in the middle of a field and road, at a beach and café filled with people, and inside a cinema and crumbling house.

The scenes are interspersed with black-and-white clips of the members singing the ballad track with a black background.

Notably present in the music video are members Kai, who recently began his mandatory military service, and Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin, who are engaged in a contract dispute with label SM Entertainment.

The trio earlier assured fans that they would continue to promote with EXO despite their legal issues with SM, according to news agency Yonhap.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the release, with #LetMeInByEXO topping the social network's list of Philippine trends as of writing.

"Let Me In" is part of EXO's upcoming seventh album "Exist," which is scheduled for release on July 10.

The upcoming album marks the group's first new music in over two years, following the extended play "Don't Fight the Feeling" in 2021.

