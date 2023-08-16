"Rookie" stars Pat Tingjuy and Aya Fernandez pose with gifts they received from their fans after a screening of the Cinemalaya film. ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Most of the people who watched "Rookie" in Glorietta 4 on Tuesday night were not aware that they were in the presence of the movie's stars and one of its writers as well.

The lead stars of "Rookie," Pat Tingjuy and Aya Fernandez, along with co-writer Natts Jadaone, arrived nearly an hour into the film, and saw immediately that the cinema was sold out. Even as they watched, they could hear the audience's reaction to the movie -- particularly to the scenes between Tingjuy and Fernandez which generated shrieks and squeals from the crowd.

When the lights came on and as the credits rolled, Tingjuy and Fernandez stood up to a huge round of applause, as the audience showed their appreciation to the leads of the Cinemalaya movie. It was not the first time that they watched "Rookie" in public, but it was clear that the experience remained as precious as ever for the two actresses.

Afterward, Tingjuy and Fernandez spent nearly two hours accommodating fans outside of the cinema, taking photos and signing autographs. Again, this was not a new experience for either actress: Fernandez entertained a similarly big crowd in Trinoma last August 10, while Tingjuy held court in Glorietta on August 11. Their gala night at the Philippine International Convention Center on August 5 had been sold out as well.

"It feels so surreal," Fernandez told ABS-CBN News, of the response to "Rookie." "Parang 'di pa rin nagsi-sink in. I don't know if nag-sink in na, or we're still processing it."

"Rookie," co-written and directed by Samantha Lee, tells the story of Ace (Tingjuy), a high school athlete who reluctantly joins the volleyball team of her new school because it does not have a basketball program. She is encouraged by Coach Jules (Agot Isidro) to learn the sport, and eventually falls for their intense team captain Jana (Fernandez).

The film was well-received by critics, most of whom praised the chemistry of the leads. On Sunday night, "Rookie" won the Audience Choice award in the Cinemalaya 2023, while Ilsa Malsi won for Best Editing and Tingjuy took home Best Actress honors.

'Just an instrument'

Tingjuy and Fernandez with Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma of Ben and Ben after Tuesday's screening of "Rookie." Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

Yet even with those accolades already in the bag, both actresses were still amazed at how the audience responded to "Rookie." Even Fernandez, who already has one queer role under her belt before "Rookie," said she was "still super shocked" at how the local sapphic community turned up to support their film.

"In fact, parang merong part of me na nasha-shy ako, kasi parang it's really the makers of the film who deserve the credit. Kasi, kami lang naman 'yung parang front soldiers eh," she said.

"'Yung talagang gumawa ng chess board, 'yung nag-hulma ng chess pieces were sila Direk Sam, sila Natts. So kami, ano lang kami, pawn lang. So I think yes, gulat," she added. "Hindi ako 'yung mastermind, so I was just an instrument."

For Fernandez and Tingjuy, the overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude -- not just for the support that they have received, but also for how the film has seemingly gathered a community together.

"I'm just very, very grateful. Siguro reading the comments, the people sharing their reflections, sentiments … people saying that they feel seen, na sana this is the film that they wish they have seen when they were younger," said Fernandez.

"Parang, wow, I'm so honored to be part of this project, and 'yung contribution ko nga, not that I'm downplaying anything, but I really feel like all credit goes to the makers of the film," she added.

"Getting all the compliments from everyone, people messaging me and they're thanking me for representing the community, I'm so grateful for that. As in, grabe 'yung pag-share nila ng stories nila sa akin. Binabasa ko lahat 'yun," said Tingjuy, for her part.

Story, chemistry

For many of the fans who watched "Rookie" in cinemas -- some of them multiple times -- they were drawn by the story of the movie, which brings to life memories of their high school years, as well as the undeniable chemistry of the two leads.

That chemistry was evident to Fernandez and Tingjuy right from the start.

"Pagkapunta ko kasi doon, may mga na-meet na ako na nag-audition for the Jana role, for the Ace role. Nakaka-intimidate, tapos kinakausap ko sila. Pero out of everyone na nakausap ko, si Aya, sobrang bait," Tingjuy says. "Tapos talagang nagre-relate kami."

"Ako with Aya, it just felt so natural. Usually kung ganoon, kinakabahan ako. But it felt comfortable with Aya. Parang pinair din ako with other actresses, parang 'di ko na-feel. While waiting to find out who Jana is, iniisip ko, 'Sana si Aya'," she added.

And when Tingjuy won Best Actress honors on Sunday, no one was happier for her than Fernandez, who believes that her on-screen partner has a bright future in the entertainment industry.

"I'm very, very, very happy for her. I'm so proud of her," said Fernandez. "I'm very proud of her, and she always tells me na 'I'm so happy that you're my Jana,' ganyan. And I always tell her din, like audition pa lang, sa kanya nga rin ako pinaka-kinilig. Parang it was just meant to be."

"I can't wait for her to like, spread her wings in this industry. I still hope I could work with her in the future, may it be the same roles or not, I loved working with her," she added.

A future project together remains to be seen, but for now, Fernandez and Tingjuy can take pride in the impact that they have already made through "Rookie." As it stands, the film has only been screened in Metro Manila, but both are aware of the demand for a nationwide and even an international release.

"I'm praying for more success and wider reach of this film. Not for me, I always say this, it's never about me. But it's for the audience," Fernandez says. "Like, what this is for, for the next generation. Para wala na 'yung mga what-if."