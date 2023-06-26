MANILA -- Initially caught off-guard by the response to her performance in "Stand-in Love," Kapamilya actress Aya Fernandez hopes the short story will lead to more sapphic representation in mainstream media.

In "Stand-in Love," an episode of ABS-CBN Entertainment's digital anthology series "Love Bites," Fernandez plays Cess, who is asked by her best friend Zia (Iana Bernardez) to "stand in" as her girlfriend. The 19-minute story currently has over 400,000 views on YouTube and has been well-received by the Filipino sapphic community online.

"I was so excited to do it," Fernandez said of the story, which marked her first foray in a sapphic role. "With full honesty, I didn't expect that kind of support … Hindi ko lang in-expect 'yung ganoong warmth talaga."

Fernandez told ABS-CBN News that she was determined to "give justice" to Cess and Zia's story, as it is based on a real-life couple. She was gratified that their portrayal gained the approval of the two women behind the tale.

"It feels really nice and that's the best reward, when I saw the feedback of Cess and Zia. Yeah, when they saw their story na it is not just part of the plot, but it is the main plot, doon ako parang medyo naluha, noong nakita ko 'yun," Fernandez said.

"Noong nakita ko 'yung reaction nga ni Zia and Cess, na masaya sila, 'yun na 'yun. Thank you Lord."

She was similarly awed by the response from the Philippine sapphic community, who praised their performances while also asking for more stories just like "Stand-in Love."

zia and cess in love bites season 2 pic.twitter.com/MM7mkxFMCw — sapphics like (@sapphicslike) May 7, 2023

"Parang I feel more inspired to do better in my craft, because this is bigger than me," Fernandez said of the support she has gotten from the local queer women who watched "Stand-in Love."

"[This is bigger] than me, as an actor, as Aya seeing acting as a craft, seeing acting as a healing journey for me. It's much more than me, and it's about the people who deserve to be seen and heard on mainstream media. It's about damn time," she said.

Acknowledging the need for more sapphic stories in Philippine media, Fernandez hopes that the response to "Stand-in Love" will show that there is a demand for such content.

"I see it as a very hopeful opportunity, na sana mas masundan pa. The numbers, the engagement, may it be a proof to the producers na merong market, that these stories are so cute, and they're so worth telling," she said.

"Not only for the LGBTQIA+ community, but also to the world. It's just simply two souls falling in love, that's how I see it, honestly," she added. "I see it as a progressive step, and I feel very hopeful about it. I hope more and more actors would be willing. But it's also in their own pace, 'di ba."

"I hope it's really a beacon of hope, this 'Stand-in Love' episode, and I just really feel hopeful, so much hope about it."

Fernandez herself has no hesitation about playing another queer role, saying: "Definitely, oo naman."

A former beauty queen, Fernandez previously appeared on "Viral Scandal," "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" and the long-running series "Ang Probinsyano." She is part of the cast of the upcoming teleserye "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin," a collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.