K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY and Sabrina Carpenter. Photos from FIFTY FIFTY's X account and Carpenter's Instagram account

K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced Wednesday it would release a new version of its hit song "Cupid" with American singer Sabrina Carpenter, despite its ongoing legal dispute with its record label.

On its official X account, the four-member act said the collaboration track would be out on August 18.

The new version of "Cupid" comes as the group consisting of Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio continues to be embroiled in a legal battle with agency Attrakt.

In June, Attrakt claimed that an "external force" had approached the FIFTY FIFTY members and tried to convince them into breaking their exclusive contracts by signing with new companies.

The members later filed for an injunction to suspend their contracts with Attrakt.

The dispute has led to the cancellation of the group's activities, including appearances at events outside of South Korea, according to reports.

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in in November and rose to widespread popularity after becoming the fastest K-pop act to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Cupid."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO