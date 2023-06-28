K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY. Photo: Twitter/@we_fiftyfifty

The members of FIFTY FIFTY, the promising K-pop girl group behind the viral hit "Cupid," are seeking to suspend their exclusive contracts with their management company, according to reports.

The four members said Wednesday through a lawyer that they filed for an injunction to suspend their contracts with label Attrakt, news agency Yonhap reported.

The group reportedly claimed that Attrakt lacked transparency in financial settlements and pushed the girls to engage in promotional activities despite poor health conditions.

"The members were greatly disappointed and frustrated when the agency refused to pay attention to their voices, labeling their recent decision [to leave the agency] as an attempt by some outside forces to steal the group," the lawyer said in a statement, as per the Yonhap report.

Attrakt earlier announced it reported music producer SIAHN, who helped produce and write lyrics for "Cupid," to the South Korean police for allegedly trying to poach the FIFTY FIFTY members.

Prior to this, Attrakt accused Warner Music Korea, FIFTY FIFTY's global distributor, of approaching the girl group to violate their contracts — an allegation that Warner Music denied.

FIFTY FIFTY is currently on a break after one member recently underwent surgery.

The group — composed of Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio — debuted in November and rose to widespread popularity after becoming the fastest K-pop act to enter Billboard's Hot 100 chart with "Cupid."

The quartet also recorded a song for the upcoming "Barbie" film.

