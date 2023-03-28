South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY. Photo: Twitter/@we_fiftyfifty

South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY has entered the Billboard Hot 100, the music magazine announced early Tuesday, reportedly making the band the fastest K-pop act to enter the chart.

Billboard said the four-member rookie group debuted at No. 100 on the Hot 100 with its latest single "Cupid."

"It's their (FIFTY FIFTY) first career entry on the chart," Billboard said on Twitter.

The Hot 100 chart is a weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States, based on streaming activity, radio play and album sales.

With the entry, FIFTY FIFTY overtakes fellow rookie act NewJeans as the fastest K-pop group to enter the Hot 100 charts, having debuted just 4 months ago, according to a report by Korean entertainment news website Soompi.

FIFTY FIFTY joins K-pop heavyweights Wonder Girls, BTS, Blackpink, TWICE and NewJeans as the only Korean groups to chart in the Hot 100, Soompi noted.

Formed and managed by Attrakt, FIFTY FIFTY — composed of Aran, Keena, Saena, and Sio — debuted last November 18, 2022 with the extended play "THE FIFTY," fronted by the single "Higher."

In February, the quartet dropped the mellow yet funky track "Cupid," which became a viral hit on TikTok.

