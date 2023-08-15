The primetime action drama 'The Iron Heart' has set new viewership records online as Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) starts his venture as the new leader of Tatsulok.

In its Monday episode, Apollo caught Bro. Joseph (JM de Guzman) as they try to reveal the secrets of their group. However, Bro. Joseph managed to escape.

PATINDI nang PATINDI ang SUPORTANG BINIBIGAY niyo, mga Kapamilya! 🔥 MARAMING SALAMAT sa PAGSUBAYBAY sa #TIHDakip na umabot sa 341,748 PEAK CONCURRENT VIEWERS! 🙌🏻❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/GByOdKPce3 — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) August 15, 2023

Star Creatives said that viewership of "The Iron Heart" rose to 341,748 peak concurrent viewers or those watching at the same time on Kapamilya Online Live.

Lead stars Gutierrez and Cuenca earlier credited the unpredictability of the show when it achieved 304,000 concurrent views last May.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

