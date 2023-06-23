'Iron Heart' stars credit 'unpredictable' plot for strong viewership

Richard Gutierrez and Jake Cuenca arrive at the press conference for 'The Iron Heart' on Friday. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The unpredictability of the show helped "The Iron Heart" achieve its 304,000 concurrent viewer record, lead stars Richard Gutierrez and Jake Cuenca said as they welcomed a new season of the program.

It was record-breaking night for ABS-CBN's Primetime Bida lineup last May, when all three series of the programming block set viewership records online.

The Gutierrez starrer "The Iron Heart," which airs after the "Batang Quiapo," reached a new peak of 304,208 concurrent viewers, according to producer Star Creatives.

"Isa sa mga reasons din kung bakit nagugustuhan ng audience natin 'yung 'The Iron Heart' (is) also the story, the unpredictability ng storyline namin. 'Yung pace ng story namin, mabilis, and buo 'yung story arc namin but at the same time, unpredictable siya sa audience," Gutierrez said in a press conference Friday.

Cuenca added that the impact of "The Iron Heart" in the action genre made the viewers watch the show.

"I think 'yung inaabangan talaga sa 'The Iron Heart' 'yung action scenes namin and that's something I'm really proud of kasi talagang binibigay namin lahat," he said.

"Kahit may injury na, the last option is not to do it, gagawan namin ng paraan. We'e challenging each other to make it harder parang alam namin na habang humihirap, napapansin namin lalong gumaganda," he added.

"We're always challenging, pushing each other to make it better."

Gutierrez also credited the team behind the program for making the action drama series possible.

"It's great to have a great team, great directors, great actors, with me in 'The Iron Heart' and maraming salamat sa lahat ng nanonood online and sa TV," he said.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

