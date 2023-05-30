ABS-CBN primetime series lead stars (from left) Coco Martin of 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo,' Janine Gutierrez of 'Dirty Linen,' and Richard Gutierrez of 'The Iron Heart.' ABS-CBN

MANILA — It was record-breaking night for ABS-CBN's "Primetime Bida" lineup on Tuesday, as all three series of the programming block set new viewership records online.

For a second straight night, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" broke its record with 408,614 concurrent live viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube.

The Tuesday episode of the urban drama series saw the farewell of RK Bagatsing's character Greg, who was killed in a clash with Tanggol (Coco Martin), making him the first major death of "Batang Quiapo."

The Richard Gutierrez starrer "The Iron Heart," which airs after the "Batang Quiapo," meanwhile reached a new peak of 304,208 concurrent viewers, according to producer Star Creatives.

Its May 30 episode was similarly climactic, with Poseidon (Pepe Herrera) getting stabbed in the eye. It also followed Apollo (Gutierrez) on his new mission with Eros (Jake Cuenca), Juno (Meryll Soriano),

Not to be outdone by its fellow Primetime Bida programs, the revenge drama "Dirty Linen" also leapt to a new record 149,410 concurrent live viewers on Kapamilya Online Live, in the aftermath of the apparent death of John Arcilla's character, Carlos Fiero.

The episode crept towards the unraveling of Alexa's (Janine Gutierrez) vengeful scheme, as Lemuel (JC Santos) discovered Max (Christian Bables) is her accomplice after Lala's (Jennica Garcia) identity was exposed.

All three primetime series air from Monday to Friday, starting 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

