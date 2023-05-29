The hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" has set a new record of live viewership on May 29, 2023 after the apparent death of RK Bagatsing's character, Greg. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" has set a new record of concurrent viewership online with it episode showing the apparent death of RK Bagatsing's character, Greg.

The series' Monday episode peaked at 372,825 concurrent viewers, or those watching at the same time, on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

The episode's official hashtag #FPJBQTutukan was also among the top trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines.

"Kapag familia ang ipinaglalaban! Tanggol walang uurungan," a fan said in a tweet.

"Grabe itong episode ng Batang Quiapo ang galing at palaban! Wag mong kakantiin ang mga Batang Quiapo," another viewer added.



In "Tutukan," Greg provoked Tanggol's (Coco Martin) by attacking his family. Greg's group was outnumbered by Tanggol's Quiapo allies, resulting in a bloody clash.

Greg, who was shot several times by Tanggol, appeared to die. It remains to be seen, however, whether the character has actually exited the story.

Ramon (Christopher de Leon), meanwhile, was shown on his way to Quiapo to reveal his identity and claim his son, Tanggol.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

