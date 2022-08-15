Are Janine and Paulo in a relationship? Actress responds

Janine Gutierrez answers the most searched questions about her. iWantTFC

Googling herself as a challenge, Janine Gutierrez was made to answer the most searched questions about her, including whether she is in a relationship with her TV and movie co-star Paulo Avelino.

Dubbed “Search With Me,” after her new queer romance series “Sleep With Me,” the task saw Gutierrez typing “Is Janine Gutierrez…” and seeing what suggested questions would come up online.

Gutierrez only let out a nervous laughter when she read, “Is Janine Gutierrez single?”

She opted for a technical answer eventually, pointing out that she is not married, hence “single” in legal documents.

Another love-related question she got was: “[Are] Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino in a relationship?”

Gutierrez again did not give a direct answer. “Parang puro relationship questions talaga ‘yung mahalaga dito sa Pilipinas, ano?”

“Um, ayun na nga,” she said, awkwardly, to signal she was not ready to give a definite response.

The relationship of Gutierrez, 32, and Avelino, 34, has been the subject of speculation in recent months, after the shared personal photos of each other on social media.

The two previously co-starred in the ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You” and the romance movie “Ngayon Kaya.”

