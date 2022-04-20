MANILA – Paulo Avelino no longer kept his followers guessing as he posted new photos of actress Janine Gutierrez on social media.

For his latest update on his Instagram page, Avelino shared several candid shots of Gutierrez during their stay in the United States as they performed as guests in Ogie Alcasid’s concert tour.

In the caption, the actor merely used a backpack emoji before tagging Gutierrez.

Following his post, Avelino got a flood of comments, with many of them saying they are elated to see Avelino and Gutierrez enjoying each other’s company.

Some even hoped that the two would get together as they make a beautiful couple.

Avelino and Gutierrez recently worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Following the conclusion of their series, the two were spotted in Palawan together fueling speculations that something is brewing between them.

In a recent interview with Pep, Gutierrez said she is happy with her growing closeness with Avelino.

"We have always been close naman. Mas naging close lang kami after ng teleserye and after working together sa ABS," she said.

Gutierrez also said she really enjoys “spending time with him and talking to him.”