MANILA — Lovi Poe and Janine Gutierrez portray a new couple who navigate their respective disabilities as well as their lingering issues from their past, in the full trailer of the upcoming series “Sleep With Me” released on Monday.

The nearly two-minute trailer shows the beginnings of the romance of Harry (Gutierrez), an overnight radio DJ who gives relationship advice, and Luna (Poe), a woman whose sleeping disorder only allows her to sleep during the day.

As their relationship deepens, Harry opens up about her insecurities over using a wheelchair, while Luna confides about her condition. Beyond their physical situations, Harry and Luna’s emotional baggage from their past also factor into their life together.

Written and directed by Samantha Lee, “Sleep With Me” recently won the Audience Award for Best Episodic at the 40th Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

The 6-part series, which marks the first acting project of Poe and Gutierrez together, is produced by iWantTFC and Project 8 Projects. It will premiere on iWantTFC on August 15.