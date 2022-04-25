Rumored couple Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez share a photo of each other taken during their recent New York trip. Instagram: @janinegutierrez, @pauavelino

In the latest hint of their apparent romance, Janine Gutierrez shared on Sunday photos chronicling her recent New York trip, including a snap of her “Marry Me, Marry You” co-star Paulo Avelino.

Avelino earlier sent their followers abuzz last week when he uploaded several photos of Gutierrez taken during the same trip, prompting speculation of a blooming relationship.

Similar to Avelino’s post, Gutierrez’s photo of him showed only his back, captioning the set, “Once upon a time in NY.”

Avelino commented a vague tipping hand emoji.

Gutierrez’s response to Avelino’s earlier post, however, was more indicative of romance: emojis of a suitcase and a heart, and a smiley face.

Gutierrez and Avelino stayed at least a week in the US in late March, as guests of music veteran Ogie Alcasid in his concert tour California. They then flew to New York apparently for a personal vacation.

Avelino, 33, and Gutierrez, 32, had dated for a time before the latter’s four-year relationship with host-dancer Rayver Cruz. Gutierrez and Cruz separated early October of 2021.