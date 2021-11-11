Paulo Avelino reveals dating Janine Gutierrez before

MANILA – When Paulo Avelino answers some of his fans on social media, it’s almost always hard to tell if he is serious about them or if he is just kidding.

This was brought up during the virtual media conference for the second season of “Marry Me, Marry You,” after Avelino consistently mentioned throughout the interview how beautiful Gutierrez is.

When asked if he would consider courting Gutierrez if they were both single, Avelino revealed there was a time they actually went out on a date.

“Ako, no questions asked. Alam ko itatanggi na naman ako ni Janine; lumabas na kami dati, hindi lang natuloy. Kung mangyayari ngayong pagkakataon na ito na single siya at single ako, then okay,” he said.

Much to Gutierrez’s surprise, she was only able to quip: “Excuse me, never ko dineny. Si Pau 'yung wala namang sinasabi.”

Explaining himself further, Avelino said: “Kasi sinabi ko nag-date kami ni Janine dati tapos sabi niya, ‘Hindi ah. Nag-hang out lang tayo.’ So parang nasaktan ako kasi hang out lang pala 'yung dalawang beses tayo lumabas.”

The actress, however, insisted that it was actually Avelino who labeled it as a “hang out.”

Nonetheless, Gutierrez also mentioned earlier during the virtual conference her new discoveries about Avelino while working together in “Marry Me, Marry You.”

“Nung ginawa namin 'yung pelikula, hindi pa masyadong bully si Paulo. Dito sa show, talagang lumabas 'yung tunay niyang pagkatao,” she said.

“Masaya, super saya to work with Pau and Jake (Ejercito) kasi parati nila kaming pinapakain and pagdating sa mga eksena, nagtutulungan kami. Pero 'yun talagang pinakana-discover ko, ang hirap talunin ni Paulo sa pang-aasar,” she added.

Avelino, for his part, said he got to know Gutierrez better in this project.

“Ako kasi, unang una, hindi pambu-bully 'yun. Pagpapa-cute yun na tine-take niya lang in another way. Pero si Janine, nung pelikula, hindi naman kami naka-lock in kasi pre-pandemic shoot iyon. Siyempre pagdating namin ng set, puro trabaho din kaagad,” he said.

“Dito kasi may mga oras in between, may mga rest day kami. Nakakapag-usap kami, nakakapagkuwentuhan kami, nakakakin kami ng sabay-sabay. Mas nakikilala mo rin hindi lang si Janine but 'yung personalities ng buong cast. Masaya. Sana nagtagal pa 'yung shoot namin pero natapos kaya medyo nalulungkot ako ngayon.”

One thing Avelino did not expect was the massive support he and Gutierrez are receiving because of their team up.

“I didn’t expect it like the KathNiels or the LizQuens. Pero parang I was expecting something for the show or because of the show or what they watched. I didn’t expect na ganito kagrabe y'ung mga sumusuporta sa love team ika nga. I’m thankful because it goes to show that the chemistry worked and the show is working,” he said.

The family drama’s second season will debut on November 15 at an earlier time slot of 8:40 p.m. for its regular TV broadcast from Monday to Friday.