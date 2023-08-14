Carla Abellana opens up about 'hardest lesson' in life

MANILA -- Actress Carla Abellana turned to social media to share one of the "hardest lessons" in life.

"One of the hardest lessons in life is to forgive someone who was never truly sorry," Abellana said in a video posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The actress simply captioned her post with a light bulb emoji.

Abellana was formerly married to actor Tom Rodriguez. The former couple got married on October 23 at San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church in Batangas.

In a statement released in June 2022, Rodriguez said his "divorce" from Abellana had been finalized.

In an interview back in February, Abellana was asked if she ever regrets getting married.

“Siyempre gusto ko sabihing ‘no’ kasi kahit papaano, from 'yun bang kung paano tayo pinalaki sa kultura natin, dahil Catholic din ako, parang no regrets dapat kasi part 'yun ng plan ni God,” she said.

But excluding all other factors, the actress stated: “Honestly, kung tanggalin mo lahat ng 'yun, yes talagang nagsisisi ako. Kasi honestly, hindi ko pa alam kung yes or no. The rational self will justify that’s why ‘yes’ 'yung truth.”

When asked if she would ever get back together with Rodriguez again, she said: “No.”