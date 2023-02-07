MANILA – Carla Abellana turned candid as she reminisced about her failed marriage with Tom Rodriguez.

As part of a lie-detector challenge for Bea Alonzo's vlog, Abellana was asked if she ever regrets getting married.

“Hindi pa ako natatanong niyan… Lagi kong nire-ready 'yung sarili ko sa question na iyan na wala pa namang nagtatanong tapos hindi ko rin naman alam ang isasagot ko,” she initially said.

Finally addressing the question, Abellana stated: “Siyempre gusto ko sabihing ‘no’ kasi kahit papaano, from 'yun bang kung paano tayo pinalaki sa kultura natin, dahil Catholic din ako, parang no regrets dapat kasi part 'yun ng plan ni God.”

But excluding all other factors, the actress stated: “Honestly, kung si Carla, tanggalin mo lahat ng 'yun, yes talagang nagsisisi ako. Kasi honestly, hindi ko pa alam kung yes or no. The rational self will justify that’s why ‘yes’ 'yung truth.”

When asked if she would ever get back together with Rodriguez again, she said: “No.”

In the same interview, Abellana shared that she actually believes in second chances "but not fifth, sixth, seventh, eight" and so forth.

“Everybody deserves a second or even a third chance. Kaya nga chance eh. There has to be change. Hindi pwedeng paulit-ulit.”

Despite everything, Abellana recognizes that the challenges she experienced in her past relationship have slowly molded her into a stronger person.

“Honestly nasa process pa ako of changing. I wouldn’t say I’m already a changed person pero I can definitely see changes na unti-unti pa lang nangyayari,” she said.

The former couple got married on October 23 at San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church in Batangas.

Rodriguez, 34, and Abellana, 33, were first rumored to have a falling out in January 2022, when they appeared to sever ties on social media.

In a statement released in June 2022, Rodriguez said his "divorce" from Abellana had been finalized.