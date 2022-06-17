Tom Rodriguez says ‘divorce’ from Carla Abellana ‘final’

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez got married in October 2021. Instagram: @nelwinuyphoto

MANILA — Actor Tom Rodriguez said Friday his "divorce" from his former partner of seven years, actress Carla Abellana, has been finalized.

Rodriguez spoke in detail for the first time about the separation, through a statement shown on “24 Oras.”

The former couple got married on October 23 at San Juan Nepomuceno Parish Church in Batangas.

Rodriguez, whose father is American, has been in the United States since March, according to his statement.

Rodriguez, 34, and Abellana, 33, were first rumored to have a falling out in January, when they appeared to sever ties on social media.

Abellana celebrated her birthday on June 12 — notably without any public mention of Rodriguez — saying her wish is “to be happy.”

In his statement, Rodriguez pertained to Abellana’s birthday wish, as he revealed they have “divorced.”

“Now that the divorce decree if final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for,” Rodriguez said.

The actor’s statement followed Abellana’s early this week, where she confirmed no longer being with Rodriguez, writing: “I was disrespected. I was betrayed. I was lied to. I was used. I was shamed. I was made to look so stupid. “

Rodriguez also emphasized he did not physically hurt Abellana during their relationship, amid speculation spurred by the actress’ remarks about having urged him to seek professional help.

Abella, in her statement, had said: “7 na taon po akong bawal magalit, magtampo, masaktan, mabigo, malungkot, madismaya dahil hindi po pwede. Makakatikim po ako kahit subukan ko pong ipaliwanag sa kanya na nasasaktan niya ako at hindi po tama ang mga ginagawa niya.

“Paulit-ulit ko pong pinapaalala sa kanya na hindi po ako kalaban at mabuti po ang kalooban at intensyon ko. 7 na taon pong naipon sa loob ko lahat 'yun. Gustuhin at kailangan ko man pong ilabas, lubos na nakakakatakot po. Ilang beses ko po siyang hinikayat na magpatingin, magpagamot, at magpagaling dahil 'yun din po ang gumana sa akin. Pero wala pa rin po.”

Rodriguez outright denied physical violence during their time together, as he addressed those rumors on Friday. “I may have fallen short as a partner, especially when I lost all my money to someone who preyed on my gullibility, but it must be stressed that at no time did I ever lay a hand on Carla,” he said.

Below is Rodriguez’s statement, in full:

I left the Philippines for the US last March 13, with the realization that despite all my efforts, Carla had already given up on our marriage.

A lot has been said against me but in the end, Carla and I are the only two people who know the truth. I refuse to allow anyone, who only wants to use us and our brokenness, for news.

It was not a perfect relationship, but we both know how much we loved each other.

I will no longer dwell on the reasons why our marriage fell apart. So many lies have been said of me which are completely untrue and utterly unfair.

I may have fallen short as a partner, especially when I lost all my money to someone who preyed on my gullibility, but it must be stressed that at no time did I ever lay a hand on Carla.

I have accepted her decision that it is time to move forward, independent from each other. I have to teach myself how to fall out of love from her.

This will be a lonely, painful path that I shall take, but together with my family here in the US, I have the strongest support system. I am with people who will never judge an who will only love me unconditionally.

Now that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for.